Dollar index hits highest since 2002 after strong US manufacturing data
The dollar index rose to a new 14-year high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity grew more than expected in November.
- Posted 03 Jan 2017 23:35
- Updated 04 Jan 2017 00:05
REUTERS: The dollar index rose to a new 14-year high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity grew more than expected in November.
The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against six major world currencies, rose to 103.820, its highest level since December 2002 after construction spending rose to its highest level in 10-1/2 years and the institute for supply management reported manufacturing prices paid and purchasing managers' prices had also outpaced expectations.
The euro fell to US$1.0342, its lowest against the dollar since 2002, after the data release.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)
- Reuters