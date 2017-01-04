Dollar index hits highest since 2002 after strong US manufacturing data

REUTERS: The dollar index rose to a new 14-year high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity grew more than expected in November.

The dollar index , which tracks the greenback against six major world currencies, rose to 103.820, its highest level since December 2002 after construction spending rose to its highest level in 10-1/2 years and the institute for supply management reported manufacturing prices paid and purchasing managers' prices had also outpaced expectations.

The euro fell to US$1.0342, its lowest against the dollar since 2002, after the data release.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)