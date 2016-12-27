Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

ECB tells Monte dei Paschi to raise US$9.2 billion: sources

The European Central Bank has told Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena it needs to plug a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros (US$9.2 billion) higher than a previous 5 billion euro gap estimated by the bank, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

  • Posted 27 Dec 2016 04:05
A Monte dei Paschi di Siena advertisement is seen on a screen in a bank window in downtown Milan, Italy, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN: The European Central Bank has told Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena it needs to plug a capital shortfall of 8.8 billion euros (US$9.2 billion) higher than a previous 5 billion euro gap estimated by the bank, two sources close to the matter said on Monday.

Last Friday the Italian government approved a decree to bail out Monte dei Paschi after Italy's No. 3 lender failed to win investor backing for a desperately needed 5 billion euro capital increase.

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

- Reuters