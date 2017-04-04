Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Electric car maker Tesla passes GM as most valuable US car company

Tesla Inc on Tuesday morning surpassed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm.

  • Posted 04 Apr 2017 23:30
Signage is displayed outside of Tesla Motors before the Tesla Energy Powerwall Home Battery event in Hawthorne, California April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

REUTERS: Tesla Inc on Tuesday morning surpassed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm.

In late morning trade, Tesla had a market capitalization of US$52.7 billion compared with US$49.6 billion for GM.

Tesla on Monday said it delivered a record 25,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter. It plans to begin production this summer of the mass-market Model 3 sedan.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

- Reuters