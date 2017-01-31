EU must seek other trade partners if US adopts protectionism: Eurogroup president

AMSTERDAM: The European Union will have to establish new global trading partnerships if its traditional economic and political ally the United States heads down a path of protectionism, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday.

"We don't yet know if that is going to happen," Dijsselbloem told the RTL broadcaster. "Europe must not sit back and blindly wait for what happens in the United States, but move ahead itself, also in the area of trade."

