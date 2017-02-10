Euro Disney says visitor numbers up in first quarter

PARIS: Euro Disney, which operates Disneyland Paris, said on Friday (Feb 10) that visitor numbers were up in the first quarter, despite the state of emergency that has been in place in France for over a year.

"After a difficult year, the Paris tourism environment remains challenging, with the year-long state of emergency still in place. However volumes at both our parks and hotels are improving," said Euro Disney chief executive Catherine Powell in a statement.

Euro Disney, which operates its business year from October to September, said revenues were up five percent at 354 million euros ($377 million) in the three months to December.

Park revenues alone rose by three percent to 194 million euros thanks to a six-percent increase in attendance, the company said.

That was because the year-earlier period had been "impacted by a four-day closure of the parks following the November 2015 events in Paris," it said, referring to the Islamist attacks on the French capital which killed 130 people.

In the October-December period, most of the additional guests came from France and Britain, while there were fewer visitors from Belgium and the Netherlands.

Nevertheless, the increase in attendance was "partially offset by a three-percent decrease in average spending per guest ... primarily due to lower average ticket rates," Euro Disney explained.

Revenues generated by the hotels and Disney Village business grew by four percent to 141 million euros, "mainly due to a three-percentage point increase in hotel occupancy."

Euro Disney said Disneyland Paris was scheduled to celebrate its 25th anniversary in March and was hoping that would attract more visitors.