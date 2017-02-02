European stock markets rebound awaiting Fed

LONDON: Global stock markets rose on Wednesday (Feb 1) and the dollar recovered with sentiment boosted by strong American jobs data ahead of a keenly-awaited Federal Reserve announcement.

US private-sector hiring surged in January with gains across most industries and company sizes, in another sign the economic recovery is picking up steam, payroll services firm ADP reported.

The announcement came hours before the US Federal Reserve is due to make its first monetary policy announcements of 2017.

While up on the day, European markets were off their highs at the close as Wall Street gave up early gains which had been fuelled in part by strong results from Apple.

Frankfurt and Paris still managed gains of around one percent, but London underperformed as a strong pound took its toll on exporters. The British currency and the FTSE index have been in an inverse correlation since Britons voted to leave the EU.

The late bout of weakness had some observers worried as to stock markets' underlying strength.

"This looks more like a rebound in the middle of a (downward) correction than any trend change," Alexandre Baradez, analyst at IG France, told AFP.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday concludes a two-day monetary policy meeting.

Observers are expecting no change in interest rates, but they want to hear what the Fed has to say about the economic outlook.

"There's unlikely to be any rate change announcement, but obviously any comment on President Donald Trump's early policy moves will be watched very closely," said analysts at Mirabaud Group.

Central bankers have been cautious about raising rates too quickly, and likely will remain wary as the Trump administration threatens to cancel trade pacts and impose new tariffs, criticises trade partners and promises economic stimulus and slashed regulation.

The Fed in December adopted only its second interest rate rise in a decade - putting the target range for the overnight lending rate at between 0.5 and 0.75 per cent.

'NO ONE IS SAFE'

The US central bank had indicated that it expected to implement three interest rate increases this year, but that will depend on how the economic data develops.

On Wednesday meanwhile, the dollar recovered from Tuesday's hefty sell-offs that came after Trump and one of his key economic advisers hit out at other nations using their weaker currencies to gain a trade advantage.

This has led traders to seek out investments deemed safe such as the yen and gold.

Investors worry that the White House is intent on pursuing a protectionist agenda that many warn could lead to a global trade war.

"It appears that no one is safe, friend or foe from the wrath of this new US administration when it comes to trade," Stephen Innes, senior trader at Oanda, said in a client note.

In Tokyo on Wednesday, the Nikkei stocks index ended a volatile day with a gain of 0.6 per cent, boosted by the dip in the yen according to traders.

Hong Kong ended with a loss of 0.2 per cent, with dealers brushing off data showing Chinese factory activity expanded last month.