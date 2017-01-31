Exclusive: ECB is happy with UniCredit plan, has made no new request - source

MILAN: UniCredit's chief executive told investors on Tuesday the European Central Bank is satisfied with a turnaround plan announced by the bank in December and has made no additional requests, according to a source who attended the meeting.

In a preliminary document for an upcoming 13 billion-euro (US$14.01 billion) rights issue, the bank said on Monday the ECB had asked it to present a plan to reduce its bad loans by Feb. 28, fuelling concerns among some investors that the regulator could demand extra measures.

CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier told a meeting with Italian and foreign investors in Milan that the ECB was "very happy" with the plan already presented by the bank, which includes the sale of 17.7 billion euros of bad loans, according to the source.

"There has been no new request from the ECB," the source quoted Mustier as saying.

