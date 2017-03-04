Exclusive: Neiman Marcus hires debt restructuring adviser - sources

REUTERS: U.S. high-end department store chain Neiman Marcus has hired investment bank Lazard Ltd to explore ways to bolster its balance sheet as it seeks relief from a US$4.9 billion debt pile, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Neiman Marcus did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Lazard declined to comment.

(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)