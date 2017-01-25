Exclusive: Odebrecht says anti-graft backlash threatens fines, public works

LIMA: A top Latin America executive of Brazil's Odebrecht pushed back against calls to bar the company from countries where it has admitted to bribery, warning "radical" reactions would jeopardize its ability to pay penalties.

Odebrecht is "struggling to survive" in the wake of a growing graft scandal in Latin America and wants to set an example by helping authorities and paying fines, Mauricio Cruz, the new president of Odebrecht's investment arm in Latin America, Odebrecht Latinvest, said in a rare interview on Tuesday.

