Exclusive: Spirit AeroSystems mulls outsourcing US supply chain jobs: sources

SEATTLE: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc , a major supplier to aircraft maker Boeing Co , is considering outsourcing up to 85 U.S. supply chain jobs, possibly to a company overseas, according to three people familiar with the plan.

The Wichita, Kansas-based maker of aerospace components, which builds 42 Boeing 737 fuselages a month, notified a group of workers in December that the supply chain work "could possibly be sub-contracted in the near future," according to a letter seen by Reuters.

One source said Spirit was considering outsourcing the work to a company in India.

Spirit confirmed that it had asked outside vendors about their capabilities and interest in bidding to handle purchase-order administration, but that no decision had been made to move forward with the plan.

