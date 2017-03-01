FCA reveals federal and state officials have probes on diesel
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Justice Department and several state attorneys general for alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.
- Posted 01 Mar 2017 06:20
DETROIT: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Justice Department and several state attorneys general for alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson)
- Reuters