FCA reveals federal and state officials have probes on diesel

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the U.S. Justice Department and several state attorneys general for alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.

  • Posted 01 Mar 2017 06:20
FILE PHOTO: A new Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sign is pictured after being unveiled at Chrysler Group World Headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall and David Shepardson)

- Reuters