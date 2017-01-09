Channel NewsAsia

FCA to invest US$1 billion in US plants, make Jeep pickup truck

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Sunday that it will invest US$1 billion on retooling and modernizing two plants in the Midwestern U.S., one of which will be able to produce the Ram heavy-duty pickup truck currently produced in Mexico.

A Chrysler Warren Truck Assembly sign is seen in front of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plant in Warren, Michigan October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

The automaker said the investment will create more than 2,000 production-related jobs. The company also said it planned to add three new Jeep models to its product lineup, including a pickup truck.

