FDA approves generic version of Jazz Pharma's sleep disorder drug

REUTERS: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)

Jazz Pharma's shares were down 4.8 percent at US$110 in extended trading.

