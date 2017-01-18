FDA approves generic version of Jazz Pharma's sleep disorder drug
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with a medical condition that causes excessive daytime sleepiness. (http://bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
- Posted 18 Jan 2017 06:30
- Updated 18 Jan 2017 06:40
Jazz Pharma's shares were down 4.8 percent at US$110 in extended trading.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
- Reuters