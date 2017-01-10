FDIC sues Bank of America over payment dispute

REUTERS: The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation sued Bank of America Corp over US$542 million in deposit insurance which it says the second-largest U.S. bank "refuses to pay," according to a complaint filed Monday in a U.S. district court.

Bank of America believes it is compliant with the rules, according to a bank spokesman, who said the dispute is over a "technical disagreement."

