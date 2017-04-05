Channel NewsAsia

Fed's Lacker leaves US central bank over role in Medley leak

Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker left the U.S. central bank on Tuesday after saying a conversation he had with a Wall Street analyst in 2012 may have disclosed confidential information about Fed policy options.

Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, participates in a session titled, "Help or Harm: Central Bank Monetary Policies at the Outer Limits" NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

"It was never my intention to reveal confidential information," Lacker said in a statement describing a 2012 conversation with an analyst from Medley Global Advisors.

Lacker, who said his departure from the Fed was effective on Tuesday, said he "may have contravened the External Communications Policy, which prohibits providing any profit-making person or organization with a prestige advantage over its competitors."

