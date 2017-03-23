Fed's Yellen does not comment on monetary policy
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not address monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks for a childhood education conference in Washington on Thursday.
- Posted 23 Mar 2017 20:50
WASHINGTON: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not address monetary policy or the economic outlook in prepared remarks for a childhood education conference in Washington on Thursday.
The two-day conference which she was introducing is focused on how to educate children and young adults for future success in employment.
Yellen is not scheduled to take any audience questions, according to the conference agenda.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
- Reuters