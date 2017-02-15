Fed's Yellen to repeat testimony pointing to rate hike: House aide

WASHINGTON: Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's prepared remarks for a House of Representatives committee are identical to her written testimony submitted a day earlier to a separate panel, a House committee aide said on Wednesday.

Yellen on Tuesday told a Senate committee the Fed was on track to raise interest rates at an upcoming policy meeting. She is due to appear before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).

