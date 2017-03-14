Fed to hold rate policy meeting as planned despite weather
- Posted 14 Mar 2017 19:50
WASHINGTON: The U.S. Federal Reserve will hold an interest rate policy meeting as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday, the central bank said in a statement that might dispel any doubts over whether policymakers would brave a snowstorm hitting Washington on Tuesday morning.
The Fed is expected to raise rates at the meeting's conclusion on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jason Lange)
- Reuters