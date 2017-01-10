Fiat Chrysler may end Mexico output if Trump tariff too high: CEO

DETROIT: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday that if tariffs set in a Trump administration on vehicles made in Mexico and imported to the United States are too high, the company may end Mexican production.

"It is quite possible," Marchionne told reporters at the Detroit auto show, that "we would have to withdraw" from Mexican production if tariffs are too high.

Trump earlier on Monday in a Twitter message thanked Fiat Chrysler and Ford Motor Co for announcements made in the past week of investments in U.S. Midwest plants.

(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)