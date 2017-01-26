Channel NewsAsia

Fiat Chrysler pledges to nearly halve net debt in 2017, shares rise

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) expects to nearly halve net debt to below 2.5 billion euros (US$2.68 billion) this year - more than expected - as the company is in a race against time to prove it can turn cash positive by the end of 2018.

A screen displays the ticker information for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV at the post where it's traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The world's seventh-largest carmaker already cut debt to 4.59 billion euros by the end of December, beating analysts consensus expectations of 4.86 billion euros, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

The company said adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and revenues for the October-December period rose 1 percent to 1.55 billion euros and 29.7 billion euros, respectively, a notch below consensus forecasts.

Shares in the company rose sharply after the results and the full-year guidance, trading up 4.5 percent at 10.7 euros by 1057 GMT.

The carmaker said it expects 2017 adjusted EBIT of more than 7 billion euros, up from 6 billion euros last year, while sales are expected to rise to between 115-120 billion euros.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

- Reuters