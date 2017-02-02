Ford, GM, Fiat Chrysler see January sales gains in Canada

TORONTO: The Canadian arms of Ford Motor Co , General Motors Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV reported single-digit percentage gains for January car and light truck sales on Wednesday, contrasting with a 1.8 percent drop in the United States.

FCA Canada said sales of its vehicles gained 2.0 percent in January, over the same month last year, to 18,443 vehicles. Higher-profit retail sales to individual consumers, which U.S. automakers are pushing, were 75 percent of sales, FCA Canada said. Bulk fleet sales were 25 percent of its overall sales.

Sales at Ford Motor Co of Canada increased 3.5 percent in January over the same month of the previous year to 17,232 vehicles. Truck sales rose 6.1 percent to 15,371 vehicles, offsetting a 13.9 drop in car sales to 1,861 vehicles.

GM Canada said its Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac dealers sold 14,605 vehicles in January, up 1.5 percent on the year. Sales of Chevrolet vehicles gained 4 percent, Buick models 40 percent and GM utility vehicles 14 percent, while Cadillac sales dropped 19 percent, it said.

Honda Canada Inc reported a 2.0 percent increase in January sales, to 10,173 vehicles, as Honda sales climbed 2.0 percent to 9,131 vehicles to offset a 2 percent drop in Acura sales, to 1,042 vehicles.

Monthly U.S. vehicle sales declined from strong year-ago levels as automakers scaled back bulk sales to focus on retail sales, but the numbers were still better than analysts expected.

January sales fell 1.8 percent to 1.14 million vehicles, or a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 17.61 million vehicles, down from 17.9 million vehicles a year earlier, according to Autodata. The annualized rate was roughly in line with a forecast of 17.55 million in a poll by Thomson Reuters.

Industry executives are optimistic 2017 U.S. sales could reach another record, lifted by pro-growth economic and regulatory policies expected from President Trump.

(Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Alan Crosby)