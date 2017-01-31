Ford Motor criticizes Trump immigration order

WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co on Monday criticized President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order, becoming one of the highest profile U.S. manufacturers to question the decision to temporary ban travelers coming from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. and Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said in a statement to employees that the company does not support what it called a new U.S. travel ban.

"We do not support this policy or any other that goes against our values as a company," they said, adding that Ford is not aware of any employees directly affected by the policy.

Fields met twice with Trump last week to talk about economic issues. Ford was harshly criticized by Trump during the campaign for moving some production to Mexico, but he has praised the automaker in recent weeks for announcing new U.S. investments.

Ford is based in Dearborn, Michigan, home to one of the largest Arab-American populations in the United States.

General Motors Co , Fiat Chrysler Group NV , Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co are among automakers that have declined to comment when asked by Reuters about the immigration order.

Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk has also criticized the order.

