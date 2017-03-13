Channel NewsAsia

Ford's Lincoln plans to produce new luxury SUV in China by late 2019

Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln on Monday said it plans to produce a new luxury SUV in China by late 2019.

Visitors walk past a logo of Lincoln at Auto China 2014 in Beijing April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

"The new luxury SUV will be built in partnership with its joint venture partner Changan in Chongqing," Lincoln China said in a press release.

(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

- Reuters