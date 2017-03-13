Ford's Lincoln plans to produce new luxury SUV in China by late 2019
Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln on Monday said it plans to produce a new luxury SUV in China by late 2019.
- Posted 13 Mar 2017 13:40
BEIJING: Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln on Monday said it plans to produce a new luxury SUV in China by late 2019.
"The new luxury SUV will be built in partnership with its joint venture partner Changan in Chongqing," Lincoln China said in a press release.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
- Reuters