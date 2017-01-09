Ford says Bronco SUV, Ranger midsize pickup truck to return in US

DETROIT: Ford Motor Co will return to its U.S. model lineup the Bronco, a truck-like SUV, and the midsize pickup truck Ranger, the company said on Monday at the Detroit auto show.

Both new products will be made at the Michigan Assembly Plant outside Detroit, where the Focus compact sedan is made. Ford had previously said the Focus would be made at a plant in Mexico.

Both models are part of Ford's response to the growing attraction of U.S. consumers toward SUVs and pickup trucks and away from sedans.

