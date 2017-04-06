Former LendingClub CEO Renaud Laplanche launches new online lender

NEW YORK: Renaud Laplanche, who abruptly stepped down as CEO of LendingCLub Corp in May, has launched a new online lender called Upgrade, the company said on Thursday.

San Francisco-based Upgrade has raised US$60 million in equity and convertible notes from a large group of venture capital investors including Union Square Ventures, Ribbit Capital, as well as large Chinese online lender CreditEase and Silicon Valley Bank, the startup said.

