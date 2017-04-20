Former US deputy attorney general to be named Volkswagen monitor: source

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Justice Department is expected to name a former deputy attorney general under President George W. Bush to serve as independent monitor of Volkswagen AG as part of a plea agreement over the automaker's diesel emissions scandal, a source briefed on the matter said Wednesday.

Larry Thompson, a lawyer at Finch McCranie LLP who served as U.S. deputy attorney general from 2001-2003, is expected to be tapped to oversee the world's largest automaker for three years. Under a plea agreement announced in January, VW must make reforms and faces oversight by a monitor for three years. The automaker is set to be sentenced to three years of probation on Friday by a federal judge in Detroit.

Thompson and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

