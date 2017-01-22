Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in US would exceed US$7 billion
Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is considering setting up a display-making plant in the United States in an investment that would exceed US$7 billion, company chairman and chief executive Terry Gou said on Sunday.
The plans, which would be carried out with its unit Sharp Corp , still depend on many factors such as investment conditions that would have to be negotiated at the U.S. state and federal levels, Gou told reporters on the sidelines of a company event.
The plans come as U.S. President Donald Trump pledged to put "America First" in his inauguration speech on Friday, reinforcing concerns of a U.S. protectionist agenda that has cast a cloud over the outlook for global trade.
Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co .
(Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Mark Potter)
- Reuters