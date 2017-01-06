Frontier Airlines hires banks to plan IPO: New York Times

REUTERS: Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is preparing for an initial public offering and has hired banks to plan the debut, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Frontier Airlines has hired Deutsche Bank AG , JPMorgan Chase & Co and Evercore to manage the debut, the newspaper reported. http://nyti.ms/2jgXFCT

The Denver-based airline is aiming to raise about US$500 million, valuing the company at about US$2 billion, NYT said, citing sources.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)