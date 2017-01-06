Futures trim losses after jobs data

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures trimmed losses after a report showed that 156,000 jobs were added in private and public sectors in December, compared with economists' expectation of 178,000 jobs.

Dow e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.06 percent at 8:30 a.m. ET, with 11,790 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.03 percent, with 70,438 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.07 percent, on volume of 11,036 contracts.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)