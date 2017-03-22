GE cuts cost outlook for industrial unit after talks with Trian

REUTERS: General Electric Co said it lowered its target for structural costs at its industrial business for this year and the next, after discussions with activist shareholder Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management.

The company also forecast a 10.5 percent increase in operating profit for the unit in 2017. GE now expects a profit of US$17.2 billion.

GE cut its outlook for 2017 industrial structural costs - selling, general and administrative costs, adjusted corporate operating profit and other costs - to US$23.9 billion from US$24.9 billion last year, and to US$22.9 billion in 2018.

