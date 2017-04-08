Germany's Fresenius weighing bid for generic drugmaker Akorn: Bbg

REUTERS: German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is weighing a bid for generic drugmaker Akorn Inc , Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are in discussions, though no final decisions have been made, Bloomberg reported. https://bloom.bg/2oN9cMw

Shares of Akorn rose as much as 21.5 percent to US$30.64 in afternoon trading. The company has a market value of about US$3.7 billion.

Akorn and Fresenius were not immediately available for comments.

Fresenius's businesses range from kidney dialysis and tube feeding equipment to running hospitals.

The company's Chief Executive Stephan Sturm, who took over the top job in June last year, has signaled that acquisitions would be a hallmark of his leadership.

In September, Fresenius said it was buying Spain's biggest private hospital chain Quironsalud for 5.8 billion euros (US$6.4 bln), including assumed debt, in its biggest takeover ever.

(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)