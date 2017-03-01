GM CEO 'exploring opportunities' for Opel with Peugeot

WASHINGTON: General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Tuesday the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker Peugeot SA (PSA), but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.

At the Economic Club of Washington, Barra did not discuss in detail the talks with Peugeot that became public two weeks ago. She also raised concerns that a proposed U.S. "border adjustment tax" could be problematic if not done properly.

