GM CEO, President at Opel HQ for talks with management

FRANKFURT: General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.

PSA and GM on Tuesday said they were exploring a potential deepening of strategic initiatives, including a sale of Opel to the French company.

German monthly Manager Magazin reported that Barra and Ammann were visiting Opel to brief top management there about the talks with PSA .

Manager Magazin also said Opel CEO Karl-Thomas Neumann was in parallel working on a strategy to turn Opel into a pure electric car brand by 2030.

