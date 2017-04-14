GM to add 1,100 jobs in California over 5 years at automation unit

WASHINGTON: General Motors Co said on Thursday it will add more than 1,100 jobs in California over five years at its Cruise Automation unit to boost its self-driving efforts after receiving US$8 million in state tax credits.

The largest U.S. automaker said it is investing US$14 million in a new research and development facility in San Francisco that will more than double its current space. GM acquired Cruise for US$1 billion in March 2016 as part of its effort to build autonomous vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)