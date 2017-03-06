GM will layoff 1,100 in Michigan after production shift
- Posted 06 Mar 2017 23:20
WASHINGTON: General Motors Co said Monday it will layoff 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan as it shifts production of a vehicle to Tennessee.
The largest U.S. automaker last year added 800 jobs at its Spring Hill, Tennessee plant to build a new version of the GMC Acadia SUV. The Lansing plant will continue to build the Buick Enclave and Chevrolet Traverse after it retools for a month. GM has announced some other U.S. factory cuts in recent months even as it said in January it would invest another US$1 billion in U.S. factories.
(Reporting by David Shepardson)
- Reuters