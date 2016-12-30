Golden 'Santa Rally' sends London to new record close

LONDON: A so-called "Santa Rally" propelled London to its second straight record close on Thursday (Dec 29) as a rising gold price sent mining stocks up, though chances of the Dow breaking the 20,000 barrier this year dimmed.

After spending most of the day in the red, London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index pushed higher in late trading to close up 0.2 per cent at 7,120.26 points.

Sentiment was subdued however on the penultimate trading day of the year, with many traders away for festivities to usher in the New Year.

London stocks often climb during thin trading between the Christmas and New Year holidays in an effect called a Santa Rally. Frankfurt and Paris both fell by 0.2 per cent, following losses elsewhere.

Asian equities mostly sank on Thursday, with Tokyo suffering the heaviest drop in more than a month, and Wall Street also ticked lower.

'SANTA FAVOURS GOLD DIGGERS'

London was led higher by shares in gold mining companies such as Fresnillo and Randgold, which shot higher on the back of firmer prices for the precious metal.

"Santa seems to favour gold diggers today," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at London Capital Group.

Fresnillo shares jumped 4.6 per cent and Randgold 4.8 per cent, making them the "standout gainers in London today," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG online trading firm.

Gold prices were up 1.4 per cent to US$1,571.50 per ounce.

On Friday - New Year's Eve - London will close at lunchtime but Frankfurt and Paris will remain open as normal.

Back in Asia, Tokyo slumped on Thursday as the yen strengthened against the dollar while Toshiba's stock plunged for the third straight day.

The troubled conglomerate's shares ended another torrid day 17 per cent down, following the company's warning of a possible one-time loss of several billion dollars over its US nuclear business.

Its stock has lost more than 40 per cent since Tuesday, meaning the slide could take out a huge portion of its equity capital and force the company to seek funds from investors.

Overall, Japanese stocks saw their biggest drop in more than a month with a 1.3 per cent slump. The Nikkei is now up just 0.7 per cent in 2016.

Losses accelerated as the yen climbed more than one percent against the greenback. A stronger yen weighs on the profitability of Japanese exporters and therefore tends to dent their share prices.

20,000 IN 2016?

Wall Street slid lower on Thursday with the Dow down 0.02 per cent approaching midday, adding to losses on Wednesday.

"Investors will focus on the last major data points of 2016 this morning as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching the 20,000 point level is looking less likely," said analysts at Wells Fargo.

First time claims for unemployment benefits fell to 265,000 last week, Labour Department data showed, although that narrowly missed analyst expectations.

After the Dow once again flirted with the historic and psychological barrier of 20,000 points in early trading on Wednesday, Wall Street investors sold equities at the fastest rate since before Donald Trump's surprise election win in November, paring the post-poll rally.

Oil prices fell after official US inventory data showed a surprise rise by 600,000 barrels in crude reserves, while the market had been expecting a 1.5-million-barrel drop in commercial crude stockpiles.

An increase in reserves could indicate slowing demand in the world's top oil consuming nation, and therefore tend to push prices lower.