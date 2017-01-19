Goldman CEO says still unclear on Brexit relocation plans: Bloomberg

LONDON: Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said on Thursday that he still doesn't know if there will be just one location the bank will relocate operations to in order to deal with Britain's exit from the European Union.

Blankfein said in an interview with Bloomberg television at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the firm will be able to make whatever changes it needs to within two years.

He said that the bank has also slowed down the rate at which it is moving operations into Britain following the country's vote to leave the EU.

On Wednesday, German newspaper Handelsblatt said the bank is considering moving 1,000 jobs to Frankfurt to deal with Britain's exit from the European Union.

