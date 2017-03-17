Goldman Sachs CEO paid US$22 million in 2016

REUTERS: Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein was paid US$22 million in total compensation in 2016, according to a regulatory filing.

Blankfein was paid about US$23 million in salary and bonuses in 2015. (http://bit.ly/2man1Ek)

Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz received a total compensation of US$20 million in 2016, compared with US$21 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)