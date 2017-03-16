Gundlach expects short-term rally in US Treasuries on Fed: CNBC

NEW YORK: Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Wednesday he expected a short-term rally in U.S. Treasuries and that investors should "use the strength" in U.S. stocks to take profits and diversify in overseas markets.

"I am surprised with the relentless nature" of equities after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, Gundlach said on CNBC. Gundlach, who oversees more than US$101 billion in assets at Los Angeles-based DoubleLine, said he continued to short the shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc , although he lost a lot of money at the beginning of his trade.

On the Fed, Gundlach said the influence of central bank officials has greatly increased.

"The market is really getting kind of old-school, where the market believes what the Fed says," said Gundlach, who is widely known on Wall Street as the Bond King. "So what's really important today isn't the interest-rate increase, which we all know is going to happen - but it's what happens with the Fed's rhetoric."

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months later on Wednesday, encouraged by strong monthly job gains and confidence that inflation is finally rising to its target.

