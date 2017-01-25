Hard-drive maker Seagate's revenue, profit beat estimates

REUTERS: Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported higher-than-expected profit and revenue, helped by strong demand for its cloud-based storage products.

The company's shares rose 4.2 percent to US$39 in after-market trading on Tuesday.

The hard-disk drive maker has been focusing on cloud-based products as businesses cut spending on traditional storage systems.

The company said in July it would cut about 6,500 jobs, or 14 percent of its workforce, by the end of fiscal 2017, as part of a major restructuring.

Seagate also said earlier this month that it plans to shut its Suzhou factory in China.

The company's net income rose to US$297 million, or US$1 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 30, from US$165 million, or 55 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.38 per share in the quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of US$1.08 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 3.1 percent to US$2.89 billion, but beat the average estimate of US$2.82 billion.

Rival Western Digital will report its second-quarter results on Wednesday.

