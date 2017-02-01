Health insurer Anthem's profit, revenue beat estimates

REUTERS: Anthem Inc , which is fighting a U.S. government lawsuit to block its deal to buy Cigna Corp , reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by higher premiums and an increase in members.

The no. 2 U.S. health insurer said it expected 2017 operating revenue of US$86.5 billion-US$87.5 billion and adjusted net income to be greater than US$11.50 per share.

Analysts on average estimated full-year earnings of US$11.53 per share and revenue of US$86.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said net income rose to US$368.4 million, or US$1.37 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$180.9 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.76 per share, handily beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.61, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Medical enrollment totaled about 39.9 million members as of Dec. 31 up from 38.6 million a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 7.3 percent to US$21.48 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$20.92 billion.

A U.S. judge blocked health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed US$34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc last week, raising the stakes for Anthem's US$54 billion deal to buy Cigna. The decision for the Anthem-Cigna deal is still pending.

Anthem's benefit expense ratio rose to 87.2 percent from 87.0 percent in the year-ago period. The metric measures an insurer's expenditure on claims against the premiums it earns.

