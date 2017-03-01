Hersheys to reduce global workforce by 15 percent

REUTERS: Hershey Co , maker of Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, said will make certain changes to its operations, resulting in a 15 percent reduction of its global workforce.

As of December 31, 2016, the company had about 16,300 full-time and 1,680 part-time employees worldwide.

(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)