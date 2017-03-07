Honda to begin US production of new 10-speed transmission

DETROIT: Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Monday (Mar 6) it had invested nearly US$150 million in two US plants for making 10-speed automatic transmission for front-wheel-drive vehicles.

The investment includes US$100 million for a new assembly line and production modifications at Honda Precision Parts of Georgia LLC in Tallapoosa, Georgia, the Japanese automaker said.



The company will invest US$49 million in Honda Transmission Mfg. of America Inc in Russells Point, Ohio to provide new equipment and increased production capacity, Honda said.

"The new automatic transmission will go first into the 2018 Honda Odyssey," a Honda spokesman said, adding that other models to get the transmission are yet to be revealed.

Ford Motor Co and Detroit rival General Motors Co jointly developed a 10-speed automatic transmission that has recently been introduced on several US rear-wheel-drive models, including the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck and the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro sports car.