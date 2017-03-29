Hong Kong ends Brazil meat ban

BRASILIA: Major beef market Hong Kong on Tuesday (Mar 28) ended a blanket ban imposed on Brazilian meat imports in a scandal over tainted products, Brazil's government said.

It said the move means all the major markets for Brazil's key meat exports have relaxed their bans on meat from the recession-hit South American nation, the world's top beef and poultry exporter.

"Brazil is satisfied to have received the news that Hong Kong has reopened its market to Brazilian meat" except for products from 21 companies investigated in the food scare, it said in a statement.

"With this measure, all the big markets for our meat exports are open again for (imports destined for) human consumption."

BIG BEEF IMPORTER

Brazil was rocked by investigators' accusations on Mar 17 that the 21 meat processing companies used chemicals to hide the smell of rotting meat and bribed health inspectors to pass off their products as safe.

About 20 countries last week fully or partially closed their doors to Brazilian meat imports.

Meat exports brought in more than US$13 billion to the Brazilian economy in 2016.

Three major importers - China, Egypt and Chile - had lifted their restrictions as of Saturday, opening up to imports from Brazilian producers except for the 21 plants under investigation.

Hong Kong is the biggest importer of Brazilian beef, with more than US$718 million in imports in 2016, according to the Brazilian trade ministry.

After the bans, Brazil's average daily meat exports plunged 19 per cent in a week, or US$11.7 million, according to the trade ministry.

MINISTERS TO MEET

The European Union has also barred imports from the plants in question.

The EU's health and food safety commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis met with Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi on Tuesday.

"There are many, many problems to be discussed," Andriukaitis told reporters after the meeting.

He said he hoped Brazilian officials would "do everything possible to restore confidence."

DAMAGED IMAGE

Maggi said on Monday that the EU commissioner's visit, scheduled before the meat scandal broke, was an important chance for Brazil to offer "clarifications."

"Our image was very heavily attacked in recent days. The comments overseas were very bad," he said.

"Our competitors ... are taking advantage of this moment of fragility to win clients and market attention."

Officials have been scrambling to contain the damage, both domestically and with trade partners. Police have arrested more than 30 people and three plants have been closed.

President Michel Temer has several times pointed out that only 184 consignments of meat were deemed by importers to be in violation of standards, among the 853,000 consignments exported in 2016.