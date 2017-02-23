Channel NewsAsia

HP Inc reports 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue

HP Inc , which houses the hardware business of former Hewlett-Packard Co, reported a 3.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, largely helped by a stabilizing PC market.

FILE PHOTO - A Hewlett-Packard logo is seen at the company's Executive Briefing Center in Palo Alto, California January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

However, the company's net earnings from continuing operations fell to US$611 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from US$650 million a year earlier.

The company's earnings per share from continuing operations remained flat at 36 cents.

Revenue rose to US$12.68 billion from US$12.25 billion.

