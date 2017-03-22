ING discloses criminal probe, says 'significant' penalties possible

AMSTERDAM: ING disclosed in its annual report published last week that it is being targeted by Dutch prosecutors in a criminal investigation into money laundering and corruption that could result in significant fines.

A company spokesman on Wednesday confirmed the investigation, which was disclosed on page 232 of the company's annual report. But he could not confirm a report in Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad that the investigation is linked to a case in which prosecutors said bribes were paid to the daughter of the former president of Uzbekistan by several telecommunications companies, including Vimpelcom, which is based in Amsterdam.

The paper cited a Dutch prosecution spokeswoman.

ING Spokesman Raymond Vermeulen said the bank could not comment beyond the annual report statement.

"ING Bank is the subject of criminal investigations by Dutch authorities regarding various requirements related to the on-boarding of clients, money laundering, and corrupt practices," the statement said.

It said it had also received requests for information from U.S. authorities and is cooperating.

The bank said it could not predict the outcome of the investigation but it is possible it will result in significant penalties.

