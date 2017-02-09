Channel NewsAsia

Intel chief says firm will invest US$7 billion in Arizona semiconductor factory

  • Posted 09 Feb 2017 02:15
Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO, speaks during the Intel press conference at CES in Las Vegas, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

WASHINGTON: Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the computer chip manufacturer will invest US$7 billion in an Arizona semiconductor factory.

Krzanich, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said the factory would employ 3,000 people at its peak.

