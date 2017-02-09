Intel chief says firm will invest US$7 billion in Arizona semiconductor factory
Intel Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich said during a visit with President Donald Trump on Wednesday that the computer chip manufacturer will invest US$7 billion in an Arizona semiconductor factory.
- Posted 09 Feb 2017 02:15
Krzanich, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, said the factory would employ 3,000 people at its peak.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)
- Reuters