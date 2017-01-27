Intel reports 9.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue
Intel Corp reported a 9.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by a stabilizing PC market and a rise in demand for its data center services.
- Posted 27 Jan 2017 05:11
However, the company said its net income fell to US$3.56 billion, or 73 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$3.61 billion, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. http://bit.ly/2k8Eon7
The world's largest chipmaker said net revenue rose to US$16.37 billion from US$14.91 billion.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
- Reuters