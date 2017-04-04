Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Iran signs contract for 60 Boeing 737 Max aircraft: IRNA

Iran's Aseman airline signed a contract with Boeing on Tuesday to buy 60 737 Max aircraft, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). 

  • Posted 04 Apr 2017 16:55
Ground crew members escort a Boeing 737 MAX as it returns from a flight test at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/File Photo

DUBAI: Iran's Aseman airline signed a contract with Boeing on Tuesday to buy 60 737 Max aircraft, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA). 

Representatives of the two companies signed the contract in Tehran after a year of negotiations, IRNA reported.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Louise Ireland)

- Reuters