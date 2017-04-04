Iran signs contract for 60 Boeing 737 Max aircraft: IRNA
- Posted 04 Apr 2017 16:55
DUBAI: Iran's Aseman airline signed a contract with Boeing on Tuesday to buy 60 737 Max aircraft, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
Representatives of the two companies signed the contract in Tehran after a year of negotiations, IRNA reported.
(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Louise Ireland)
- Reuters